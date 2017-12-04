Trending#

Gujarat elections 2017

Cyclone Ockhi

Narendra Modi

Padmavati

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Guess who: This newbie heroine snorted some substance at a recent bash for a musician

Guess who, don't sue!


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 4 December 2017 6:35 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
The who’s who of the industry was at this lavish bash thrown by a well-known filmmaker for an international musician. While the hostess made sure her guests were properly taken care of, a bitchy actress tells us that a newbie heroine, who’s just one-film-old and still trying to find a footing in Bollywood, entered with one of her designer buddies. After spending some time with the pop star, the actress and her friend took a break to snort some substance. Another insider tells us that the actress is addicted to it and can be seen doing it quite often nowadays. The heroine is a familiar face down South, but her only Hindi film alongside a leading superstar, bombed at the box office. Pehchaan kaun!

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story