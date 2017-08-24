Guess who? This much married superstar's one night stand with a younger actress is grabbing the eyeballs

One of the many things that's considered normal in the tinsel town is one night stands. Some talk about it in hushed voices while others steer clear from discussing it. But mostly, none seem to object to it either.

We came across this interesting blind item on MissMalini.com that talks about the outing of a married superstar with a much younger actress, almost the age of his daughter (not literally). Read it below and let us know if you could guess who it's about.

Here it goes:

While the superstar does have such encounters with some of the actresses, his image in the industry is that of a family man. And though he is often linked to actresses his age, this one with a girl almost his daughter's age (not literally) has sent across the paedophilic vibes!

And no it is not just the superstar who is to be blamed! The much younger actress, often praised for her bold choices, was equally smitten with this married superstar and was more than happy to give him company! Obviously, she gets to boast the next day that she spent a night with the superstar.

Those close to the actress and the actor aren't surprised with all that has transpired between them and instead have hinted that the two have moved on since then! The superstar is just another senior for this young lady, who is also rumoured to have the hots for another senior actor, from whom she has 'learnt' a lot.