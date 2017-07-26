Essel Group 90 years
Guess who?

Guess who? This actor is planning another film with his lady love after the first one flopped

After Hrs Correspondent | Wed, 26 Jul 2017-07:15am , Mumbai , DNA

Now, we hear the actor-director is planning a project especially for his lady love with her role as the main lead

The sequel to this musical flopped, but the actor and the actress who starred in the film have since then been rumoured to be seeing each other. Now, we hear the actor-director is planning a project especially for his lady love with her role as the main lead. He had expected the sequel to be successful but since that didn’t happen, he wants to make up for it and give his bae a hit film. He has been looking for a script that will revolve around her character and as soon as he gets one, he will go ahead with the project. In the meantime, there’s talk of the two coming together for another film besides the one the actor is planning.

