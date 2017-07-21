Grey is new cool: Akshay Oberoi lists his four favourite dark characters

"People shy away from grey roles but I think Grey is the new cool". Well, that sums up the strategy for young actor Akshay Oberoi. While actors of his age would love to do at least one regular song and dance routine film and larger than life roles, this actor has chosen a different path for himself. After a conventional debut in Sooraj Barjataya's 'Isi Life Mein', Akshay is constantly on a hunt for hatke roles and his upcoming films 'Gurgaon' and 'Kaalakaandi' confirms that.

When we caught up with the actor to know his favourite shades on grey, he listed out his four favourites:

" Bryan Cranston in Breaking bad was an inspiration.As for the first time you see a seasonal character who communicate so much through his eyes. It is like cinematic acting at its best."

"Secondly, Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar. As the way he played that character, no one could have done like he did. Actors at that time were not sure of playing such characters but SRK did and turned out to work in his favour."

"Nawazuddin Siddhique in Gangs of Wasseypur. I think Nawaz with that kind of body language and acting skills just changed the whole perception of typical hero.He broke the stereotypes and that's very inspiring and real."

And last but not the least, the actor lists out his role in upcoming film, Gurgaon. Akshay Oberoi said, " My character is also very silent and intense expressions are the main plus point of my character. Me and my director decided to cut the dialogue short to bring out the intense emotions of my character."