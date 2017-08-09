Good News! Legendary actor Dilip Kumar discharged from the hospital!

All the fans of legendary actor Dilip Kumar can now heave a sigh of relief as the actor has finally been discharged from the hospital. Dilip Ku mar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai onAugust 2, owing to severe dehydration and urinary tract infection. He was undergoing treatment for kidney related ailments. But as per ANI's tweet, he has finally been discharged from the hospital.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar discharged from Lilavati hospital in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2017

Veteran actor #DilipKumar discharged from Lilavati hospital in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ST6QBltIBH — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2017

The actor's fans and the entire film fraternity have been praying for him to get better since the day he was hospitalised. Initial reports scared many fans, especially when the actor was shifted to the ICU but thankfully, Kumar had been showing improvement over the days and he is now going back home.

As per an IANS report, Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President of the hospital had informed, "“Dilip saab’s health has improved as compared to yesterday. His creatinine levels have come further down, and doctors are happy with these signs. He has eaten food on his own and that’s a very good sign. He’s alert and we are happy with how his health is improving.”

(With inputs from agencies)