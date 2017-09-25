'Golmaal Again' trailer set new records, crosses over 30 million views in 48 hours!

The most anticipated film of the year, Golmaal Again, which is set for a Diwali release, unveiled its trailer on Friday and took the internet by storm. The trailer crossed its first milestone of two million views combined on YouTube and Facebook in two hours. Within 10 hours it had hit the 10 million mark, which was the fastest ever for a Hindi film. It then went on to clock 30 million views in 48 hours.

The movie that stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade sees two new additions in the form of Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.

Social-media fever

The three-minute-long trailer, which was unveiled at a star-studded event in Mumbai, proved to be a laugh riot. Within minutes of its release, the trailer created a stir on social media. It witnessed a worldwide trend on Twitter along with a day-long trending on Facebook.

New records

Adding a million views every hour, the trailer reached the 10 million mark on in 10 hours, which is also the fastest ever for any Bollywood film. The closest benchmark witnessed was for Raees that got 10 million views in 20 hours. The Golmaal Again trailer is reported to be the fastest trailer to trend in India within 24 hours on YouTube, not even Baahubali managed this feat.

The big bang

The popularity of this comedy series goes beyond borders, and the makers of the film had also targeted the international audiences from whom they received a tremendous response as the day progressed. The worldwide popularity of the series kept the momentum going, adding up to the overall views of the trailer.

Reliance Entertainment Presents in Association with Mangal Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again is set to release this Diwali.