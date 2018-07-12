Gold: A drunk Akshay Kumar's crazy antics and an embarrassed Mouni Roy will leave you in splits in 'Chad Gayi Hai' song

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy's Gold have unveiled the second song titled Chad Gayi Hai from the film, after winning us over with the romantic track Naino Ne Baandhi, and it's visuals are quite hilarious with Akshay's crazy moves and Mouni's on point expressions. The song begins with Akshay, who play Tapan Das, being invited to entertain an elite gathering.

Tapan is drunk and in visibly high spirits and so he brings the house down with his carzy dance moves. Seeing him dancing like that amidst an elite crowd, leaves Mouni a tad-bit embarrassed.

Chad Gayi Hai is an easy and light track with peppy beats that you can tap your feet to. It's not an out-an-out dance track but packs just the right kind of feels to get you in the groove to hit the dance floor.

The song has been penned by VAYU and composed by the music composer duo Sachin-Jigar. Chad Gayi hai has been crooned in the energetic vocals of Vishal Dadlani and Sachin-Jigar.

Watch the song right here:

Gold is a historical sports drama inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal. The film traces the “golden era” of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 15 this year.