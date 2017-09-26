Ghayal Once Again actress Aanchal Munjal in a new series

Aanchal Munjal, who was last seen in the film Ghayal Once Again as Sunny Deol’s teenage daughter, has been roped in as the lead for an upcoming series Dil Buffering that will be aired on TV and simulcast on YouTube and Facebook. She plays Abana AKA Abby, who is in search of her soulmate. She shares, “Playing Abby is really exciting, as she goes through a rollercoaster of emotions in seconds and her life is a ride you want to be on. The only thing that is uncommon between me and my character here, is that Abby is a hopeless romantic and I am not.” Aanchal was earlier seen in shows like Parvarish and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. She made her film debut as a child artiste in We Are Family.