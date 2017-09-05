Ganpati Visarjan 2017: Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor soak in the festivities at RK Studios

After 9 days of Lord Ganesha blessing everyone and staying with his devotees, it's now time for Mumbai to bid adieu to Ganpati. And everyone including the Kapoor family of Bollywood soaks in the festivities every year. It's an annual tradition when the Kapoor clan steps out on the streets of Mumbai to immerse the idol of Ganpati.

This yeais no different as Kapoors celebrated Ganesh Utsav in a big way at the RK Studios. Dressed traditionally in a blue kurta pyajama, Ranbir had a red bandana tied on his forehead as he braved through the crowd with a smile. While the actor looked a little troubled by the heat and humidity of Mumbai, he seemed to be comfortable in a sea of fans surrounding him. While beings a part of the procession, Ranbir was sweet enough to smile and wave to his fans. His father Rishi Kapoor and uncles Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor also joined him for Ganesh Visarjan.

HQ: Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor at the RK Studios #GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/Ph3jHD7Uf2 — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) September 5, 2017

Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor at the RK Studios #GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/Y5EI7B8fz3 — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) September 5, 2017

Last year, Rishi Kapoor got trolled for misbehaving with the media person and pushing them away, but this year RK Studio's Ganesh Utsav went off peacefully.