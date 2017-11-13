Fukrey Returns Trailer: 'Bholi Punjaban' Richa Chaddha seeks revenge from Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal

A sequel fours years later and the trailer looks totally worth the wait! Yes, Fukramania is all set to return to the big screen this year as Jugaad boys Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma are the Jugaad boys are up against Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chaddha.

She's out from the jail and in no mood to spare the four boys. Fukrey Returns once again to entertain audience with the misadventures. Choocha aka Varun Sharma's antics continue to attract eyeballs in this one too, this time with 'Deja Chu'. So the plot in the first film was of Varun Sharma dreaming something and Pulkit Samrat making the most out of it. Similar thing happens in the sequel as well where he predicts future and puts the rest of the boys in trouble.

The cast and the basic plot remains the same but Pankaj Tripathi as the new entrant in Fukramania has raised our expectations from the film. Considering his past record and films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton this year, we are sure Choocha has got tough competition in this one.

Watch the trailer here: