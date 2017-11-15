'Fukrey Returns' song 'Mehbooba': Put on your dancing shoes & groove to the revisited version of Dharmendra's iconic song!

Pulkit Smarat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and gang are back to give you the first party number of the film...

The makers of Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh starrer Fukrey Returns have unveiled the first song titled Mehbooba from the film. It's a revisited version of Dharmendra's iconic song O Meri Mehbooba from Manmohan Desai’s 1977 fantasy-adventure, Dharam Veer.

The song has the boy gang partying in a club, trying to woo girls with their moves. The song, takes a while to catch up and has a peppy and upbeat vibe to it. This may just be another addition to the long list of party songs to be played at pubs. The makers have retained the original hook line, “O meri mehbooba mehbooba mehbooba, tujhey jaana hai toh jaa teri marji mera kya.” Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says, “We are even trying to retain Mohd. Rafi’s voice, it’s a great song and I hope everyone likes this version.”

The original song composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and crooned by Mohamed Rafi gets a comic twist with the music for this version by Prem and Harshdeep. Harshdeep had earlier scored massive succes with Kaala Chashma. The Mehbooba song in Fukrey Returns has been cung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. The original lyrics by Anand Bakshi get additional lyrics in this new version by Kumaar. And of course, as the trend dictates, this recreated number too has a rap inserted in between, by Badshah.

Fukrey Returns is a sequel to the 2013 hit film Fukrey, where the principal characters will be seen reprising their roles. Speaking about the first song and the sequel, Ritesh adds. "It’s the first song in the film and comes at a crucial point in the narrative as Part 2 starts exactly one year after the original ended. Richa’s lady don, Bholi Punjaban, is in jail and Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar are enjoying life, believing the past is behind them, when life spirals downwards."

Watch the song right here:

The movie is set to hit the theatres on december 8