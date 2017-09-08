'Fukrey' actors Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to tie the knot early next year?

While Ali and Richa celebrate their togetherness in Europe, the first reviews of Victoria and Abdul are out, and they are not encouraging

It may seem odd that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal decided to go public with their relationship right before their film together — Fukrey 2. Bollywood’s latest out-of-the-closet couple zipped off to Venice to attend the premiere of Ali’s latest film. While the timing of being seen together in public may seem iffy, we have it from reliable sources that their commitment to one another is “strong and for keeps.”

In fact, they intend to get married early next year. While Ali and Richa celebrate their togetherness in Europe, the first reviews of Victoria and Abdul are out, and they are not encouraging. Well, Ali, there is always love to fall back on.