From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan| Bollywood stars make merry at Karan Johar's Christmas bash

Christmas is the time to bring joy to the world.

While Salman Khan is working on the sets of Race 3, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have taken off for their annual family vacay. But those who are still in Mumbai are making sure to spread smile and happiness in the festive mood.

Karan Johar decided to throw a Christmas bash for this friends in the fraternity on Sunday night. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, to Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda,all the young and happening people in Bollywood partied together.

We spotted, SRK and and his son Aryan’s constant chit-chat at the backseat of the car while Ranbir decided to join his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ash and Abhishek by taking the front seat of their car.

Here's a look at the happy faces at the bash

Wondering why did Karan Johar’s bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to have her own party at the same time at her residence!