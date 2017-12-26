From Salman Khan-Lulia Vantur and Katrina Kaif's solo entry: Here's a look at star power at Arpita Khan's Christmas bash

Christmas turned out to be another excuse for Bollywood stars to make merry. From Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's family dinner to Karan Johar's star-studded bash for Christmas, b-town celebs who haven't left for a New Year vacation yet, partied on home turf.

Once again, Arpita Khan Sharma got her friends in the fraternity under the same roof for Christmas celebrations. While Bhaijaan Salman Khan stepped out with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and even left the party together in the same car. Tiger's onscreen leading lady Katrina Kaif came alone. She entered the party much before Salman and Iulia walked in and even was quick to make her exit.

Not just Tiger Zinda Hai stars, Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi also turned up for the bash. Dressed in red and white, KJo's cute little babies gave company to Arpita's son Ahil at the party. The kids have earlier met at Adira Chopra's party and this seemed like another occasion to give them a chance to bond.

Here's a look at who all attended the final Bollywood bash for Christmas: