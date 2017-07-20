From Kareena Kapoor to Varun Dhawan: How workout is incomplete without a picture for B-town celebs

The workout is supposed to give a glow to our skin, a glow of sweating it out, a glow of happiness, a glow of achieving our goals with that heated up gym session ...so why not just take a selfie with that glow on the face!!

Working out is that time of the day where we want to give our best performance and improve more by every passing day. It is the time where we fully concentrate on ourselves, discovering our weaknesses and strengths.

The trend for working out in the best of gym wear has gone a step ahead as everybody likes to embrace themselves while working out and it is the time when one wants to do best to oneself. But with increasing fondness for social media, we all have gone crazy over filling our social media accounts with our pictures. A major collection of pictures is of course covered by workout selfies.

Here are the Bollywood celebs who make sure they don't miss out on their workout pictures:

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena looks stunning as ever in her workout attire. Bebo works out with her best friend Amrita Arora. The duo loves getting clicked by the paparazzi and they don't mind clicking pictures themselves during and after working out. We are sure it's really hot in the gym.

Besties who gym together hmmmmm lose weight together?#gymtime #nopainnogain#staytunedfoemore A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on May 29, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Varun Dhawan:

Varun Dhawan pushes himself harder for his workout regimen in the gym. The young star is dedicated towards his workout session which is quite evident with his pictures in the gym.

Keep pushing A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Katrina Kaif:

We have heard a lot about Katrina being a tough person when it comes to working out. She makes sure that she doesn't miss out on her gym sessions and keeps us posted with her videos and pictures on social media.

Morning workout ...... A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

Bipasha Basu:

Ever since the Monkey Wedding took place, Bipasha makes it sure that she keeps her fans posted on the day to day activities of the couple. Most of her pictures include those clicked during workout sessions of the couple which surely gives us goals of working out with our partners.

Inhale Love ... Exhale Hate! #loveyourself #yogimonkey #internationalyogaday A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Alia Bhatt:

The diva is on her toes when it comes to fitness. Alia can challenge anyone who comes her way. We found some really cute pictures of her working out in the gym, on her Instagram account.

Back in the bay with my bae! Here's to a super super super fit 2017 ! Let's do this @yasminkarachiwala A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Virat Kohli:

The captain kills it in the gym with his well-built body and killer looks. Virat loves clicking pictures of himself and sharing them with his fans. This picture of the Indian cricket captain has made us love him more.

Morning sessions get me going like nothing else. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Sep 8, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

Sushant Singh Rajput:

Sushant has always been working out hard for his films. The actor gives some dapper looks while burning it out in the gym. His gym videos, especially when he starts prepping up for a new film, always go viral on social media.

Kriti Sanon:

The actress looks even more beautiful while working out in the gym. That smile and glow on her face are enough to make anyone feel positive about working out.

Just hanging out ;) Stretch Stretch Stretch!! @yasminkarachiwala miss u in gym! #bodyimage #befitbecauseyoudeserveit A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Malaika Arora Khan:

This yummy mummy of B-Town does not fail to look hot wherever she is. Malaika makes friends everywhere she goes.The diva looks all elated and energised while posing in the gym with her girlfriends.

3 monkeys jus hanging.....don't ask me why,but we had fun..ones name #saraalikhan .....the other @namratapurohit A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on May 29, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

Huma Qureshi:

Huma took a post workout mirror selfie on Sunday morning. The actress spends her me time in the gym and puts an end to it with a picture to die for.