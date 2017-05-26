Essel Group 90 years
Fresh TROUBLE for 'Raabta': Original 'Na Na Na Na' singer J Star accuses T-Series of STEALING his song!

alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 26 May 2017-11:15am , DNA webdesk

Post the objection of 'Magadheera' makers, the Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon starrer film caught in another copyright infringement case?

Looks like there's fresh trouble for Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta. Yesterday, the makers of Telugu blockbuster Magadheera decided to take Raabta makers to court over copyright infringement. They have even sought an injunction on the release of the film on June 9.

Now, there's another cpoyright infringement issue that has cropped up. Punjabi singer J Star has alleged that the music company T-Series has used his popular track Na Na Na Na for the promotional video of Raabta, titled Main tera Boyfriend without his consent.

The song Main Tera Boyfriend was released recently and it has been grabbing the eyeballs of the masses owing to the popularity of the hit original track by J-Star. The Punjabi singer took to his Facebook account to reveal that the song has been used in the film without his permission. He wrote:

"Tseries music company has used my track 'Na Na Na Na' for #Raabta movie promotional track 'Mai Tera Boyfriend' without my consent.

#CopyrightInfringement #StopStealing

#SupportOriginal

#PunjabiSong

#NaNaNaNa

#JStar

Please support and reshare the post !

Original song link :- https://youtu.be/lBuLUidR9r0"

Check out his post here:

