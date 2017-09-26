Forget marriage, Bollywood's eternal bachelor Salman Khan is planning to become a father

This looks like a scene straight out Salman Khan's own film. Remember when his illegitimate son played by Aditya Narayan comes to him for the first time he tells the security guard, Bachche paida karne ke liye shaadi nahi karni padti."

While the nation wants to know when will the eternal bachelor of Bollywood get married, reports are abuzz about Salman Khan planning to father. Bhaijaan turns 52 years old in December this year and has often said in his interviews that he would love to become a parent. Now he is planning to opt for surrogacy to fulfil his parent's wishes. According a news portal, the actor told that his mother Salma Khan wants him to have a child and he would probably become a father through surrogacy in the next 2-3 years. Although he is conscious about the fact that when his child will reach his 20s, he would have turned 70 by then, but then he doesn't want to break his parents' hearts.

This also means that Salman Khan doesn't plan to get married anymore and would follow the trend of becoming a parent straight. Among the men in b-town, Tusshar Kapoor was the first one to take the plunge in 2016 and this year Karan Johar welcomed his adorable twins Roohi and Yash into his life as well.

One thing we can be sure of is that Salman Khan will make a fantastic father. Have you checked out his pictures with nephew Ahil? He looks like an adorable and doting mamu for him.

With Ahil in London over breakfast . A post shared by SALMAN KHAN (@beingsalmankhanteam) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Re #SULTAN A post shared by SALMAN KHAN (@beingsalmankhanteam) on Aug 8, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Thanks @viralbhayani for these lovely pictures of Ahil & @beingsalmankhan A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

Priceless moments ! Family first @beingsalmankhan A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Feb 8, 2017 at 1:14am PST

On the film front, Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 11 premieres on October 1st and his sequel of 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger will also release this year. 'Tiger Zinda Hai' also brings back the jodi of Salman Kha- Katrina Kaif back on the big screen on December 21, 2018.