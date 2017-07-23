Flirty and fun!

After a series of mini trailers, the full trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal directed by Imtiaz Ali is finally out. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the lives and journey of the characters, Harry and Sejal. While the mini trailers were like appetisers, this one is a delicious main course.

Jabardast jodi

You’d think that because this is the third time for SRK and Anushka, the chemistry would be dull. On the contrary, it’s just getting better. SRK and Anushka together are magnetic. She made her debut with Shah Rukh in 2008, and after Jab Tak Hain Jaan, this 2017 release is their third film together. And we can safely conclude that the jodi is becoming more jabardast. Be it the light moments or the intense ones, the two actors are in top form together.

Their world, your world

Harry is a tour guide, who is lost in his personal life, while Sejal is a Gujarati girl hunting for her lost engagement ring. Both characters are seeking something. There is an instant connect with it because everyone is searching/looking for someone. It is relatable. Harry and Sejal’s world could easily be your world.

Hansee toh phasee

SRK may be the king of romance, but comedy comes naturally to him. The star is known for his wit and one-liners, and Imtiaz has made good use of the actor’s comic timing. From comic scenes to self-deprecating humour, the trailer gives us a peak into Harry’s humourous side and the fans have given it a big thumbs up!

Tease me, baby

Opposites attract and there is some fire between the Punjabi munda and Gujarati chokri that even they don’t want to admit. We love the flirty fun between them. Harry tries to convince Anushka that he looks at women with “Gandi nazar” while she offers to sign a “No intercourse” contract. The throwback to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where SRK tells her to not turn back while leaving, is endearing. A real treat for SRK fans.

The Imtiaz Ali touch

No one does urban romance better than Imtiaz. This film, too, has his fresh and quirky take on love and relationships. His characters are real and fun. Even their language is what real couples speak, as opposed to dialogues that Hindi films couples say on screen. The trailer reveals that JHMS is a pure entertainer with elements like drama, comedy, intensity and romance.