Flaunt your ankles: Backless loafers and flat mules are a favourite footwear style among celebs this summer

With the hot and humid weather showing no signs of relenting, easy-to-wear slip-ons are much in demand. A number of celebrities have been spotted flaunting backless loafers. Kareena Kapoor Khan teamed her Gucci furry pair with leggings and a logo tee for her gym outing. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia wore a black buckled one with her striped dress for her first airport outing post marriage. Esha Gupta and Huma Qureshi have been snapped in star-embossed mules when they stepped out for lunch. Athiya Shetty paired her black footwear with ripped denims and a blazer for the airport.

The silhouette has been a favourite of Hollywood celebrities such as Mandy Moore, Mindy Kaling and Rachel Bilson, too. After Hrs got style experts to decode the trend...

Comfort first

The industry is slowly changing with more women refusing to be slaves to fashion and ditching their sky-high heels for low ones or even flats. Designer shoe brands are keeping the comfort factor in mind. Sonali Dalwani, designer and founder Crimzon fashion accessories says flat mules have been popular for the past two years. “The ones lined with fur are an offshoot of the bathroom slippers. But it’s more of an international trend, as our Indian weather doesn’t really permit it,” she says, adding, “These styles are like a blank canvas — one can embellish it, embroider it, play with colours and textures. It’s completely open to the designer’s interpretation. It works in the heat as the feet don't sweat too much. One can also opt for this in place of the mojri, giving it an Indian twist that works well with ethnic wear.”

A passing fad

Stylist Rick Roy feels this footwear style is just a fad and doesn’t see it continuing for long term. “It shouldn't be termed as a trend, I don’t think a lot of people will catch onto it. If you take a look at the Gucci backless loafers, they are comfortable to wear yet make a statement. It’s not often that one sees fur lining on shoes. Part of the appeal is also the brand name,” he adds.

Versatile and chic

These ankle flashing shoes are stylish and cosy with plenty of options available at every price point. There are many ways to style them. One can experiment with a pair of denims, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits or even cropped pants.

Maneka Harisinghani, celebrity stylist, suggests for office-wear, style slim trousers, a button-down or a basic white shirt with a pair of classic black mules. “You can also don a simple shirt dress with statement earrings and pair them with embellished backless loafers. They’ll elevate any outfit you wear,” she says. Designer Babita Malkani adds that it can be teamed up with almost any ensemble. “Opt for metallic mules for a luxurious touch and pair them with formal pantsuits and fusion gowns,” she concludes.