Flashback: Did you know that Meena Kumari was also a victim of 'triple talaq'?

In what has been hailed as a historic verdict, the Supreme Court of India has screpped the age old Islamic practice of Triple Talaq. The provision has been misused as a way of getting instant talaq over all these years. The SC struck down the practice stating that it "violates constitutional morality." But did you know that yesteryear Bollywood actress Meena Kumari too suffered because of the Triple Talaq practice?

Meena Kumari, most famously known as the tragedy queen. Much like the roles she took up, her personal life too was full of trgedies. One of the many traagic episodes of her life involved her being in love with filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi tied the knot by Islamic rituals. Soon after their wedding, their marriage hit the rocks and a number of differences cropped up between the two.

Once, in a fit of anger, Kaml shouted 'talaq' three times and that was the end of their marriage. Reportedly, Meena Kumari was left brokenhearted and soon went into depression. But the tale doesn't end here.

Several reports suggested that Kamal realised his mistake soon after the fateful incident but his religion didn't allow him to re-marry Meena. This was due to another Islamic practice called Halala according to which a Muslim divorcee could re-marry her ex-husband only if she has been married to someone else. Apparently, Kamal Amrohi then asked his friend Amaan Ullah Khan (Zeenat Aman's father) to do the needful.

Meena Kumari had to marry Amaan and consummate their marriage. After a month of their marriage, Amaan divorced her and then she could marry Kamal Amrohi again. Reportedly, Meena Kumari expressed the pain that she had to go through because of this practice in a poem that she wrote later on.