First Review of Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is out and here's what it says...

Akshay Kumar's fans in the UAE are quite lucky as his upcoming release with Bhumi Pednekar titled Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already hit the theatres there, before it's release in India on Friday, August 11. While fans in India will have to wait for another couple of hours to watch the movie, the first review of the film is now out. All eyes are fixed on the Sree Narayan Singh directed film. So did it manage to impress the crtics in UAE? Let's find out...

As per the movie review posted by Gulf News, the movie "comes across as a star-driven propaganda vehicle." The reviewer notes in the review that the second half of the film appeared more of a "crash course on the existing government’s noble attempts at providing toilets across India and to highlight the narrow-mindedness among Indians who are shackled by cultural and religious beliefs." Nevertheless, it is advised that one must not give up on the movie just because of that as it does have some "golden moments scattered across it."

The review further adds that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha begins on a promising note and "...the urbane Kumar and Pednekar do a splendid job of playing small-towners. It is Pednekar’s second film and she has an impressive command over her role as a feisty rebel...They are charming as a couple and their romantic escapades are endearing."

However, the movie falters in the second half apparently. As per the review, "The first half is smooth, but it’s the second half that gets constipated. The premise which is intriguing and novel becomes repetitive and laboured. Some of the scenes in the second half seems contrived to make the current government shine and sparkle."

The review by Gulf News has given Toilet: Ek Prem Katha 2.5/5 stars. Their verdict says, "While the intention of this film is noble and should be lauded, the love story gets lost in the din of indoctrinating the glorious Indian government’s honourable campaign. Watch this if you are in the mood to witness earnest acting performances, but if you are looking for a propaganda-free film, then this is not it."

However, do watch out for the DNA review of the film on Friday and let us know how did you find the movie.