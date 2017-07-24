First look: Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut presents Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as 'Poster Boys'

All those who have been missing Bobby Deol in action, the actor is making a comeback, but not without bade bhaiya Sunny Deol. Sunny took to twitter to share the news about their film, 'Poster Boys' which is a Bollywood remake of the 2014 Marathi movie. Actor Shreyas Talpade dons director's hat for this comedy and will see actor brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol along with Shreyas who will also appear as a supporting cast in the film.Urvashi Rautela and Lara Dutta too will be seen in this coming of age comedy film.

'Poster Boys' are seen dressed in colourful turbans and vests holding dumbbells advertising vasectomy with the phrase - "Hamne Nasbandhi Karwaali,aap bhi karwalo".

The movie was announced on The Kapil Sharma Show which has been popular stage for film promotions. Poster Boys is touted to be a light hearted comedy drama about how the lives of three men changes when they find their faces on a poster advertising for sterilisation by vasectomy.The movie is slated for a September 8 release this year.

Other than this Sunny Deol will also be seen in Neerak Pathak's next 'Bhaiyyaji Superhit' along with Preity Zinta which will release in December this year.