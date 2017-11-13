First look: Parineeti Chopra rocks the corporate look in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

The film will see Parineeti and Arjun Kapoor reunite on screen again

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who made their debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012, are all set to reunite on screen with Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

A few days back, the first look of Arjun Kapoor, who is playing a cop from Haryana, was revealed which appealed to the fans. Now the makers have unveiled the look of Parineeti Chopra from the movie. Yash Raj Films took to Twitter to release Parineeti’s look with the caption, "Presenting @ParineetiChopra in an all-new, never-seen-before avatar in #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar | @SAPFTheFilm".

Seen in a formal attire with striped shirt, high waist skirt teamed with blazer, Parineeti’s corporate avatar is indeed interesting. Moreover, the black spectacles add a geeky touch to her character.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different Indias. The film is slated to release on August 3, 2018. Well, going by their first looks, we are certainly looking forward to this unusual love story.