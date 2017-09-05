First look of Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor film

It's happening! Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan has begun shooting on her Bollywood debut.

The cast and crew of the film has been in Dehradun for the past few days, prepping up for the role, and now the director Abhishek Kapoor has announced that they kickstart shooting from September 5. Yes, the most popular star kid has set foot on the floor of her first film. Sharing the excitement on Instagram, the filmmaker also shared the first poster of Kedarnath last night saying, " The night before 1st day of shoot is always a long one.. the excitement is pulsating and the teams raring to go. Day kicks off at 5 am but before I hit the sack..heres the 1st look of our latest obsession"

The first poster of the film, gives a glimpse of 2013 Kedarnath tragedy with the silhouette in the background of a man kissing a woman’s forehead and in the center of the poster a few pilgrims trekking their way upwards can be seen. The poster doesn't give a glimpse of Sara-Sushant, but the makers have already announced, Sushant will be seen playing the role of a pitthu; men who carry pilgrims on their shoulders for a certain amount of money. Arjun N.Kapoor, KriArj Entertainment said, "It’s a fantastic script set in the land of the almighty, Shiva. Teaming up with Gattu and his team is truly a rewarding alignment of stars for us. The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India's heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath. We are sure this will be loved by our audiences and will truly touch their hearts."

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor launched Sushant Singh Rajput with 'Kai Po Che' in 2013 and is can't hold back his joy of working with the talented actor once again. In an Instagram post, Gattu wrote, "I discovered this thunderstorm of an actor when i did #kaipoche . Tomorrow I roll the camera on him again and this time I find him harder, hungrier and even better prepared.. with the blessings of our god #shiva we will deliver a film even more memorable than our last dance together Shoot starts tom 5 th sept."

The cast and crew has been stationed in Uttarakhand for a quite a few days before they begin shooting. Everyone including Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan stopped at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand to seek blessings from the almighty. Social media was flooded with pictures of the two young stars offering prayers, with tilak smeared on their forehead and even obliging fans for pictures.

Best wishes for #kedarnath team @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan #gattukapoor #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie #sushantsinghrajput A post shared by antara biswas (@antara3723) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

While #sushantsinghrajput and #saraalikhan newest project #kedarnath is making all kinds of news almost everyday, the actors have now been spotted visiting the Kedarnath temple before they begin the shooting of the film. Kedarnath is supposed to go on floors on September 3. A post shared by celebritynews (@celebritynews7323) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Kedarnath is all set to hit the screens in the summer of 2018.