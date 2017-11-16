First look | Janhvi Kapoor will remind you of Sridevi in the posters of Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'

It's finally happening! Sridevi's pretty daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her big debut in Bollywood. And Karan Johar just gave us a glimpse of that.

Kjo who is playing Godfather to yet another star kid shared the first posters of Sairat remake helmed by director Shaishank Khaitan. The film is titled Dhadak and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in the lead and is all set to release July 6th, 2018.

Dressed traditionally in the posters, Jahnvi Kapoor looks exactly like her mom specially those big and expressive eyes remind us of Sridevi.

Presenting JANHVI in #धड़क Releasing 6th July 2018 But her debut on Instagram is today! @JanhviKapoor @shashankkhaitan @apoorva1972 @zeestudiosofficial @dharmamovies A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:49am PST

PRESENTING ..JANHVI and ISHAAN @zeestudiosofficial and @dharmamovies proudly presents #धड़क directed by @shashankkhaitan @apoorva1972 #DHADAK A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:35am PST

Presenting ISHAAN in #धड़क #DHADAK @ishaan95 @shashankkhaitan @apoorva1972 @zeestudiosofficial @dharmamovies A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:04am PST

With two newcomers taking their first steps in Bollywood, Karan is excited to present these promising youngsters to the world of films.

Karan says, “At Dharma, we believe very strongly in promoting new talent. A host of first-time filmmakers, technicians, and actors have begun their journey in the entertainment industry from the corridors of our company. I am exhilarated and proud to present two sparkling new energies, new acting talents that will begin their cinema story with us. Janhvi and Ishaan in Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Also, I am very honoured to collaborate with Zee Studios on this ambitious adaptation of the humongously successful and celebrated Marathi film Sairat.”