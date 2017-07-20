First look :Ajay Devgn in the role of 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior'

The Singham actor took to twitter to announce that he will play Taanaji Malusare- a military leader to Chatrapati Shivaji.

Comedy and action genre is his forte but now Ajay Devgn is all set to be seen in a war period film. Based on the life of Maratha history's great warrior Taanaji Malusare, Devgn tweeted the first poster of his film Taanaji which has Ajay in the role of a warrior holding a sword in his right hand and protecting himself from arrows thrown at him. The actor looks heroic and totally into his character.

An excited Ajay Devgn tweeted the first look of his first look and giving an insight into Taanaji's history.

Can't wait to share with you'll something very exciting that we have been working on lately! Out at midnight! — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 19 July 2017

He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. pic.twitter.com/3qTWvKdbol — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) 19 July 2017

The legendary warrior is known for his battle in 1670, where he was asked by Shivaji to recapture the fort of Kondana in Pune. Taanaji conquered the fortress with the help of domesticated monitor lizards who climbed up the walls with ropes tied to them which they nested on the ramparts. The army won the battle but Taanaji lost his life in this battle. He was glorified by Shivaji with the words 'Gal Ala Pan Sinh Gela' (although the fort was captured, a lion was lost) which became a popular history ballad in novel with the same name.

The film is being directed by Om Raut who has earlier directed Marathi biopic on freedom fighter -Bal Gangadhar Tilak . 'Taanaji :The unsung warrior' is expected to release in 2019. but this year Ajay Devgn will be seen in Baadshaho -a Milan Luthria directorial venture and Golmaal Again - directed by Rohit Shetty.