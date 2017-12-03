Trending#

'Firangi' Box Office: Kapil Sharma's film opens to a lukewarm response, rakes in Rs 3.8 crore! 

Kapil Sharma's latest outing, his second Bollywood film, Firangi has got a lukewarm response at the box office. The film, which released this Friday has managed to rake in Rs 3.8 crore in two days, which is pretty low considering the immenege fan following of the comedian-turned-actor. 

 
A report on Box Office India suggests that Firangi witnessed a growth of about 10% in its collections on Saturday which is negligible. The overall collections of the film also don't show a substantial upward trend. 

 
  
 
As per BOI, Firangi raked in Rs 1.80 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film managed to mint a total of Rs 2 crore. This makes the total collections in two days Rs 3.80 crore which doesn't seem impressive. 

 
Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, the film also stars Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Kumud Mishra and Edward Sonnenblick. Firangi has failed to impress the critics as well as the audience, especially because of the snail's pace at which the film's narrative moves forward. 

 
  
 
Meanwhile, the film's low response has apparently taken a toll on Kapil Sharma once again. He ditched the organisers of a media event in Delhi earlier today saying that he isn't feeling well. He's supposed to attend Bharti Singh's wedding in Goa later today, but will he make it?

 
 


    
   
