Finally! Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Padmavat' gets a release date, to clash with Akshay Kumar's PadMan on January 25th

Sanjay Leela Bhansali can finally breathe a sigh of relief. His magnum opus 'Padmavati' starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh in the lead which was inititally planned to release on December 1 has finally got a release date. After battling controversies and getting name changed from Padmavati to Padmavat, this period drama is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar 'Padman' on January 25th. While Manoj Bajpayee-Sidharth Malhotra film 'Aiyaary' is coming the next day on January 26th.

Yes it's going to be too many choices for cine-goers on the Republic Day weekend.

Rumours mills were already abuzz that in midst of rumours of Padmavat releasing on the same weekend, Akshay Kumar shifted PadMan release date and changed it from January 26th to January 25th. He even said that all he knows that PadMan is releasing. When asked about the possible box-office clash between the two films Akki had earlier said, "I am clueless what is happening... with clash. I have no idea about it. Even we have heard about it. All we know is 'Padman' is releasing on January 25."

According to BollywoodHungama report, PadMan team is worried about the box-office battle but is not in a position to change the release date. The sourced quoted in the report said, “It’s insanity. We announced the release date for Pad Man six month ago. Now for them to jump in with Padmavat at this late hour is absurd. I am still hoping they will change their mind and release later.”

But team Padmavat has also been struggling for a release for a long time now and don't want to wait anymore. Team 'Padmavat' said, “It’s January 25 for us. We’ve waited too long. We can’t wait any more. Huge financial stakes are involved.”

Wonder how the audience will decide which film to watch: period film 'Padmavat' or a film about periods 'PadMan'.