Finally! Saif Ali Khan's 'Baazaar' to release on THIS date

As Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movie Kaalakaandi is all set to release this Friday, he will be back again to surprise everyone with his next flick Baazaar. Produced by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Gauravv K Chawla, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of late actor Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra.

Initially, the movie was slated for a December 31 release last year, but it was pushed further later. Now trade analyst Taran Adarsh has finally confirmed the release on his official Twitter handle. He tweeted, “Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte. Introducing Rohan Mehra [son of Vinod Mehra]... #Baazaar release date finalised: 27 April 2018... Directed by Gauravv K Chawla... Produced by Emmay Entertainment and KYTA Productions.”

Earlier, Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was slated to release on April 27 but it was preponed to Dutt Biopic's original release date of March 30, 2018. Meanwhile, the Dutt Biopic is now slated to release on June 29, 2018.

Baazaar will see Saif as a cut-throat rags-to-riches businessman, who rules Mumbai's share baazaar and will also feature Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte in vital roles.