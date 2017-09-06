Finally! Ranveer Singh goes clean shaved and done with his Padmavati beard

Without any drama on social media this time, Ranveer goes clean shaved!

Every time Ranveer Singh signs a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, he gets to flaunt different moustache and beard for the role. Right from Ram Leela to Padmavati, the filmmaker has never signed on a clean shaved Ranveer.

But last night Ranveer took the paparazzi by surprise when he was spotted outside a Mumbai restaurant, completely clean shaved. No facial hair this time, Ranveer walked away flaunting his long hair. Wonder this look is for Padmavati or Zoya Akhtar's next Gully Boy. But it is always a delight to see this actor clean shaved. As in 7 year old career, the actor has been seen clean shaved in only three films, 2012's Band Baaja Baraat, 2015' Dili Dhakadne Do and 2016 film, Befikre.

The shocking part is, Ranveer Singh got rid of his facial hair without any quirky posts on social media. Remember he got Deepika Padukone to chop off his Bajrao Mastani moustache and when he went down from heavy beard to trimmed stubble two months ago, the actor shared before mundan and after mundan posts.

Before Mundan - After Mundan pic.twitter.com/hXSExhwJoF — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 12, 2017

Shearing my sheepish look with you ! pic.twitter.com/BMOQZPD7bI — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 12, 2017

What happened Ranveer Singh this time around?