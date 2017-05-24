FINALLY! Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Jagga Jasoos' has a CONFIRMED release date

The makers of Jagga Jasoos have unveiled the release date of the film with a new poster, which promises a joyful adventurous ride. While the previous poster of the film was set against the backdrop of a Safari, the latest poster has left us thrilled with a stone-age like backdrop.

The poster gives us the impression of an adventurous ride featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif rafting in underwater caves. The world of Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos was released on December, 2016 which offered glimpses of the movie and has been widely appreciated by the audience for its unique content.

The film is a adventure drama where Ranbir's character is on the look out for his missing father. Actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to present the poster. She wrote, "It's official ... new release date July 14th ! 2 days before my birthday , sorry had to get that in".

It's official ... new release date July 14th ! 2 days before my birthday , sorry had to get that in #JaggaJasoos @utvfilms @anuragsbasu @disneyindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 24, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

The film has already intrigued the audiences and people are eager to witness world of Jagga. Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu and is set to release on July 14, 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.