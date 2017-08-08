Finally! Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on 'Simran' writing credits controversy with writer Apurva Asrani

A lot has been said and written about the controversy regarding the additional dialogue writing credits of Hansal Mehta's latest film Simran starring Kangana Ranaut. Now, Kangana herself has cleared the air, setting the record straight once and for all.

The actress was present for the trailer launch event of Simran along with Hansal Mehta. When quizzed about the dialogue writing credits controversy, Kangana shared that she felt that writer Apurva Asrani's act of writing a note on his Facebook wall soon after the ill fate of Rangoon at the box office, was in bad taste and was a deliberate move on his part.

Kangana also clarified that Apurva has been given all the dues for writing the film. "First of all, I would like to clarify there are no dues pending. Somehow, it has been made to look like Apurva has not been given his due, whereas we have done exactly what he had asked for,” she said.

Explaining the matter, Kangana added, "We fail to understand, I mean he's the one who suggested I take additional credits (for) dialogues. All the documents and contracts were signed too. Post that he and I also worked for a schedule together, he came to my house too. And after many months, he decided to write this note when Rangoon flopped and 2-3 people attacked me, which I thought was in a very bad taste. It was planned and extremely deliberate. If there is anything we can do in this matter we would love to, but there is nothing we can do. He's got all the credits he wanted and this is where we stand today.”

Will the controversy end here or will Apurva Asrani hit back at Kangana once again? Watch this space....