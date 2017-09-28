Finally! Anurag Basu breaks silence on Rishi Kapoor slamming him for 'Jagga Jasoos'

Post the debacle of Ranbir Kapoor's last release, the Anurag Basu directorial Jagga Jasoos, Rishib Kapoor had lashed out at Basu for its failure. He didn't even spare Anurag Kashyap who helmed Bombay Velvet which was also a washout at the box office. Most recently, Rishi had slammed them on Neha Dhupia's radio show #NoFilterNeha2

Ranbir had earlier come out in defence of his Jagga Jasoos director saying that he didn't agree with what his father said and added that Rishi was just trying to defend him. Finally, Basu has reacted to Rishi Kapoor's statements saying that he's not hurt by what Rishi had to say. He also thanked Ranbir for supporting him.

A PTI report quoted Basu as saying, "I am happy with the statement that today people know Anurag Basu and Anurag Kashyap are two different people. I am not hurt. When you make a film you get both good and not so good feedback. Mr Amitabh Bachchan said a very sweet thing on Twitter after watching the film and I felt very happy. If I am happy with good comments then I should be ready for negative feedback as well."

(with inputs from PTI)