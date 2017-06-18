Father's Day: Taking a look at Bollywood's peculiar dads!

Bollywood films have had sanskaari babujis like Alok Nath, adorable and loving dads like Farooq Sheikh in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, strict ones like Amrish Puri in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and cool dads like Amitabh Bachchan​ in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Then there are quirky fathers who stand out for being such odd balls! Here’s a look at a few of them....

Amitabh Bachchan Piku

Bhashkor Banerjee of the film was frustratingly eccentric. Everything was related to the bowel movements of the motormouth old man, whose childish stubbornness and eccentricities would drive the most Zen person insane. No such thing as a filter when he ran his mouth off, and he always had the last word.

Utpal Dutt Golmaal

Utpal Dutt as Bhavani Shankar in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s comedy thought youngsters were no-gooders, and didn’t trust any man that didn’t have a moustache! So much so that he wanted his daughter Urmila (Bindiya Goswami) to dump her clean-shaven boyfriend Lucky (Amol Parkar) and marry the simple Ramprasad Dashratprasad Sharma (also Palekar ). Remember the scene when he had a problem with Urmila mouthing, “Main tumhare bachche ki maa banne wali hoon” during her play rehearsal? Eeesh!

Anupam Kher

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi

From the funny moustache to his mannerisms, Anupam Kher as Dharamchand was super goofy. If that wasn’t enough, the fact that he wanted his daughter Pooja (played by Pooja Bhatt) to run away from her own wedding mandap made him a strange dad, all right!

Dharmendra Yamla Pagla Deewana

Dharamendra played a con man Yamla Baba or Dharam Singh in the movie. His antics in the film were hilarious. He runs away with his youngest son Gajodhar Singh (played by Bobby Deol) after a fight at home, and raises him to be a fraud, too. Maybe nothing out of the ordinary, but his advice to Gajodhar was — “Aish kar, ishq matt kar.”

Anupam Kher Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dharamvir Malhotra was a liberal and loud Punjabi man in the UK. While that sounds like any NRI in England, what made him quirky was the gusto with which he upheld his family tradition of not studying and flunking exams. It’s a matter of pride and a cause for celebration for pop because his son Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) failed his exams abroad unlike his ancestors who were only desi failures!

Paresh Rawal Andaaz Apna Apna

Nonsense, har cheez time to time honi chahiye! The disciplinarian Ram Gopal Bajaj was more peculiar than terrifying. Poker-faced, soldier-like walk and a stickler for time, he kept nine minutes for Amar and Prem to convince him to let them marry his daughter and her friend.