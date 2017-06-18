Father's Day: Celebrities tell us what they would steal from their daddy dearest...

After Hrs asked various professionals what’s the one thing they’d want to steal from their pa.

It’s Father’s Day and there’s no better time to honour the first male in your life. For children, especially daughters, a father is not just someone to look upto but also in many ways their hero. After Hrs asked various professionals what’s the one thing they’d want to steal from their pa.

Sunny Leone, actor

If my father was alive, I would steal his quirky style of cooking. He would always find the weirdest ingredients and somehow, they all tasted great together.

Ashiesh Shah, architect

Patience is a virtue and cultivating it is a lifelong process, it needs a lot of time and practice to achieve — so if I could steal something from my father, it would definitely be his mastery of patience, it would certainly help me a lot of time!

Alesia Raut, model

The one quality I’d steal from my dad is to be calm when things are not going your way. It helps to be more productive.

Taapsee Pannu, actor

I don’t think I will ever have to steal anything from him because all I have to do is ask for it and he will give it to me. But if there is one thing, it is his handwriting. He has beautiful handwriting, which I’ve always aspired to have.

Shenaz Treasurywala, actor

I would steal my dad’s aptitude for Math. He’s a genius when it comes to numbers multiplying and dividing in seconds. He’s a walking calculator — in fact he’s quicker!

Shaheen Abbas, jewellery designer

My father is very pious. And I’d love to steal his capacity of praying the way he does, so passionately. I believe it holds all of us in good stead. I admire the fact that he has this undying faith in his creator.

Payal Khandwala, designer

His vintage Omega watch. Not just because I like vintage watches but because he isn’t one to collect things, and he’s had this watch his whole life. To me it is synonymous with his wrist, so the nostalgia would make it a great memory!

Rajat K Tangri, designer

What I would want to steal from my father would be his management skills and his generosity! He has super powers when it comes to managing things and he has a huge heart of gold!

Amit Aggarwal, designer

I think it’s his composure. I’ve never seen him hassled despite the biggest turbulences in his life. I wish I could inherit that as his gift to me.

Anuvab Pal, comedian

I would steal his brain, because he’s very clever.

Vicky Ratnani, chef

I often reminisce my late father’s generosity and open mindedness. That is certainly ​a quality I would like to steal​ or acquire of him​. I would’ve also loved to steal his first sports car. Haha!

Shilpa Rao, singer

One quality I would like to steal from my dad would be, he’s always stress free. He takes things as they come and doesn’t let things affect him or get to him. That’s one thing I would love to steal or inherit from him.