Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' song 'Meer-E-Kaarwan' to be out today!

Farhan Akhtar is all set to be back on silver screens with his upcoming release titled Lucknow Central. The trailer of the film and the first song, Kaawaan Kaawaan have already been unveiled. Now it's time for the team to unveil the next song Meer-E-Kaarwan.

The official Twitter account of the film shared the news writing, "Zindagi ke safar ke liye #LucknowCentral laya hai ek naaya gaana. #MeerEKaarwan aa raha hai aaj! Stay tuned! @FarOutAkhtar"

The song is crooned by Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan and the lyrics have been penned by Adheesh Verma. It has been composed by Rochak Kohli. The movie also stars Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal among others and it's slated to hit the theatres on September 15.