Farhan Akhtar's diet and workout routine to achieve a supermodel body revealed!

Farhan Akhtar has transformed himself into having the body of a supermodel. Mumbai Mirror reports that before he took off to Spain for a holiday, Farhan had told his trainer Samir Jaura that he wanted to be like a lean, supermodel and had only eight weeks to achieve it.

His routine involved waking up at 5.30 am and cycling for 22 kms, followed by a two-hour workout every morning and rigorous volleyball sessions twice a week. For the last 18 days, the actor-director began his day with a breakfast of six egg whites and watered dal. Since it's a carb free diet, it means no rice, roti or bread.

His trainer Samir is quoted saying, "He has a high metabolism rate and when he's on high-powered workout regime, he tends to lose weight. Since he wants to flex his muscles and flaunt an envious upper body slant, we worked towards strength and functional training, while cutting the calories. His water intake was monitored, too."

The actor will be seen in Mohit Suri's next which has him playing a boxer.