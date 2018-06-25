Farhan Akhtar replaces Abhishek Bachchan in Shonali Bose's next; to star opposite Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim

Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra were earlier roped in to play Secret Superstar actor Zaira Wasim's parents in Shonali Bose's next. However, Abhishek later opted out of the project and now we hear that he has been replaced by Farhan Akhtar.

A source told Indianexpress.com, “The movie is based on Ayesha’s life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka and Farhan will play her parents’ role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Ayesha’s role in the film. The film goes on floors in August this year.”

If this piece of news comes out to be true, then Dil Dhadakne Do fans will surely find a reason to rejoice because Priyanka and Farhan's pairing was quite loved in the film.

Shonali Bose's film is based on Ayesha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after getting diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis (immune deficiency disorder) at the tender age of 13. She had spoken on prestigious platforms like TEDx, INK etc. She passed away in 2015 when she was just 18-year-old.

Shonali's last outing 'Margarita with a Straw' starring Kalki Koechlin had won several awards at various International Film festivals and her next medical drama is also expected to meet the same response.