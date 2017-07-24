Farhan Akhtar: Now biopic on Bedi!

Farhan just produced Inside Edge, which featured Angad Bedi in a key role
With so many untold stories behind sportsmen’s lives being told, Farhan Akhtar who’s acted in one himself (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag) has decided to produce one under his banner. The actor-director is extremely fond of Kapil Dev and Bishen Singh Bedi as cricketers and has always wanted to make a film on them. The universe might have put it through. Says a source, “Farhan just produced Inside Edge, which featured Angad Bedi in a key role. He and Angad discussed the idea of making a biopic on Bishen Singh Bedi’s life and Angad is excited about the idea. If all goes well, it will be Excel Entertainment who will produce the biopic.”