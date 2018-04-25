Farhan Akhtar asks trolls to stop sharing Asaram Bapu's pic with PM Modi after his conviction

While most of the industry folks chose to remain tight lipped after the conviction of Asaram Bapu, for raping a 16-year old girl in his ashram, Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter account to voice his opinion. He not only welcomed the decision of the court, but also sent out a message to all the trolls who'd started sharing PM Narendra Modi's pictures with Asaram Bapu on social media.

Farhan wrote on his Twitter account, “So, Asaram is a child rapist. And he has been found guilty. Good. But can people please stop sharing images of him with PM Modi. Patronising him before he was exposed to be a pervert is no crime. Let’s be fair and give him the benefit of doubt that he, like us, did not know.”

For those who're caught unaware, Asaram Bapu was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in his ashram along with two others. While Asaram has been sentenced to imprisonment for life, the other two who were accused in the same case have been gven a jail term for 20 years each.

So, Asaram is a child rapist. And he has been found guilty. Good. But can people please stop sharing images of him with PM Modi. Patronising him before he was exposed to be a pervert is no crime. Let’s be fair and give him the benefit of doubt that he, like us, did not know. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar recently lent his voice for South superstar Mahesh Babu's latest film Bharat Ane Nenu. Titled I don't know, the song composed by Devi Shri Prasad, features the lead pair of the film, Mahesh and Kiaara Advani.