Exclusive | 'Munna Michael' actress Nidhhi Agerwal bats for 'Padmavati': I don't know why these people still exist

A self confessed ardent admirer of Deepika Padukone, Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal who made her Bollywood debut with the film opposite Tiger Shroff is deeply saddened by the controversy surrounding the release of the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati. Several Fringe groups have been aggressively protesting against the content of the film, alleging that it demeans the Rajput community and shows them in bad light. Others have been objecting over an alleged dream sequence between Deepika and Ranveer Singh as being hurtful to their sentiments. Even though SLB and team Padmavati have repeatedly clarified that no scenes between Ranveer and Deepika exist in the film as well as there's nothing that would show any religion or community in a bad light.

During an EXCLUSIVE conversation with dna, when we asked Nidhhi Agerwal about her take on the Fringe groups demanding a ban on the film, threatening to cut of Deepika's nose and offering bounty if she's beheaded by someone, Nidhhi shared, "I don't think it's right at all. I think whatever the content in Padmavati is, it's lesser offensive or wrong than what people are putting out on social media. I think everything is getting too hyped because everybody is posting about it and news channels are talking about it. I don't think that movies should come under this scanner of being right or wrong because it's a creative thing. It's like writing a book or a poem and it should definitely not come out on the actor of a film, that's just crazy because I've been hearing things like people are offering rewards if she's (Deepika's) killed. It's so wrong and so offensive. I don't know why these kind of people still exist. Honestly, I'm just shocked to see how people are reacting to a film. Like it's just a movie, it's not going to change the world."

Further talking about her hopes and expectations from the film she added, "I'm sure it's going to release and it will still be a super hit film even though all of this is happening right now. I'm sure it's a beautiful film because it's a Bhansali film, so it has to be grand and beautiful. I hope all of this (uproar) dies down soon and the film becomes a super hit as it's supposed to be."

Padmavati was slated to hit the theatres on December 1 this year, but has been voluntarily delayed by the makers in light of the ongoing controversy and soon after the CBFC returned the film without certifying it, because of 'incomplete application.'