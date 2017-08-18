Exclusive Interview | I'm the middle class superhero: Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and more

"Rajkummar Rao's got all the punch lines in the film and he'll get the best of reviews," says Ayushmann

There's a certain nonchalant charm about Ayushmann Khurrana that makes a conversation with him very easy going and fluid. Be it Vicky Donor or his latest release Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann's choice of films never fails to wow us. On a drizzling evening, as we sit in his vanity van, he gets candid about all things Bareilly Ki Barfi, his back to back releases, what attracts him to heartland stories and of course, music.

Excerpts:

You've done Dum Laga Ke Haisha before, you're coming up with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is there anything in particular that attracts you towards these heartland stories?

You know I've come from a theatre background and have formed two theatre groups. I've travelled the length and breadth of the country and when you do that, you interact with a lot of local people, to the lowest common denominator, to the masses.There's direct interaction when you do street theatre, you actually gather masses and entertain them. So I've always had that connect with the heartland, the middle class, the lower middle class. Though, I've studied in convent but still I have that connect. So I love doing these films and I think, I attract these films (laughs out loud). I'm the middle class super hero.

What made you take up Chirag Dubey's character?

I loved the film in totality to begin with. This is the first time that I'm playing an aggressive guy, a kind of a bully, a selfish guy, who's probably trying to change his friend Pritam Vidrohi played by Rajkummar (Rao) just for his own selfish gains. So I guess, this is the most selfish character I've ever played. That was the different thing for me. Overall, of course it's the script that attracts you the most

How important it is for you to know who your co-star is when you take up a project?

I was the first one to be on board in Bareilly Ki Barfi. In general, I think it's important to know how good the actor is. Rather than a star, it is important to have a good actor. Like in both my hit films Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, both (my co-stars) Yami (Gautam) and Bhumi (Pednekar) were new comers. I've seen the auditions of both the actresses. So it's important to see that. Rest all is fine (smiles).

So it doesn't affect your decision at all?

The kind of films that I do, it doesn't affect.

Do you surrender yourself completely to the director or you like to give your own inputs?

At script level I always give my opinions but when I'm on set, I don't like arguing. So I surrender myself to the director, but during the pre-production, when we are doing the workshops, readings, then of course, I'll be very brutal and I'll be giving my inputs but not when we are shooting.

What's the best thing about working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari? Is there any difference that you feel in a lady director and a male director?

Ashwiny is very wholesome. She's culturally very aware. I only take a director as a director. If we're saying that a lady director is good with emotions and a male director is good with action and a female director cannot do action, then that will be type-casting and gender bias. So I take a director as a director, it doesn't matter whether male or a female.

Which is your favourite song in the movie and why?

My favourite song in the film is Nazm Nazm . It's the love song in the movie and I've sung the song, so that's why it's my favourite (chuckles).

Speaking about songs, your episode of Mixtape has also released. Why did you choose Mera Mann and Yahin Hoon Main for it?

It was Abhijit Vaghani's decision to narrow down on the two songs. It was the curator's decision. I was confused because I have sung a lot of Paani Da Rang and after that it was Mitti Di Khushbu which was my favourite song. Saadi Gali was also a chartbuster. But I thought Yahin Hoon Main was an underdog. So I wanted to give that credit to the song, which was not given during the release, that's why I chose this one.

How was the experience of doing Mixtape?

Amazing. It was brilliant. I think because it has that Coke Studio vibe and I really wanted to do one of those. It was great because musicians were around and chorus singers were around for backing vocals. It was a lovely experience. It was not heavily programmed, it was just subtle. So that was the best part of it.

You are doing back to back movies and you're doing music at the same time too. How do you strike that perfect balance?

I think if you enjoy them both, you'll manage.

Don't you think there's a slight chance of overdoing it?

After Dum Laga Ke Haisha I did not do a movie for over two years. So I need to compensate for that (chuckles). But yeah, after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan I'll be having a break for sure, from both (music and movies) because Mixtape has come out, now my version of Nazm Nazm has come out then another version of Kanha will come out for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. So after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan I'll give a break and then straight away it'll be Sriram Raghavan's film.

Do you plan to go for a concert or a tour anytime soon?

That I always do. I have a concert in Goa on 8th (September) and also in Delhi on 2nd. Goa on 8th is the main concert.

Is there any aspect of Chirag Dubey with which you relate to?

I think it's being a little shy in love because I'm from an all boys school and all boys college. I was never really blatant about my feelings. So I used to take my time and probably wait, till I did not get a hint from the other side I'll not say anything (smiles). That's what happened with me and my wife as well. Till the time I did not get to know that she had a crush on me, I did not speak to her, though I also used to like her. So that's what Chirag is in the film, that's the only common part.

Given a chance, would you like to exchange your character in Bareilly Ki Barfi for that of Pritam's in the film?

(Thinks for a while) Of course! His character is more author backed for sure but, how do I say this? He's got all the punch lines by the way, he'll get the best of reviews (smiles) but, I would love to play the hero (laughs out loud).

Both Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are releasing almost in the same time frame, do you think that the audience may get confused?

I think both the films are very different. One is on a topic which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. This one (BKB) is a UP heartland film which is very happy and vibrant. I'm playing an Alpha guy in this (BKB) and I'm playing a Beta of Gamma in that one (SMS). They have the space of two weeks and for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan I think it's a good space because after the 1st (September) the second big film Judwaa 2 is coming on 29th (September) and there's Simran after two weeks (from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan). So there's lot of gap and for my kind of films you need that space. So I think it's okay that it's happening this way.

How effectively do you think comedy, or comic elements can be used to bring out socially relevant issues?

Till the time you're not making fun of the issue, it's fine. Of course, it has to be entertaining, it can't be a documentary, So, comedy is important. Be it Vicky Donor or Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, or even Dum Laga Ke Haisha for that matter, if you don't deal with that subject in a comic or light-hearted way, nobody's going to consume that subject, nobody's going to watch and otherwise it'll become a documentary. So it boils down to entertainment eventually.

Which is your favourite scene from Bareilly Ki Barfi?

I love the climax of the film and I can't reveal it (laughs).

How's the progress with Sriram Raghavan's next?

I've finished 40 percent of the film. We're waiting for Tabu ma'am's dates now. I think we'll be doing the second schedule of the film in September or October (signs off).