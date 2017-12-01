Exclusive | Baatein With Badshah: Alia Bhatt BEATS Shah Rukh Khan on his own show!

Shah Rukh Khan recently caught up with his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt on the sets of his chat show, Lux Golden Divas Baatein With Badshah. While Deepika Padukone was the first guest on his show, reportedly, Kareena Kapoor and other leading ladies from B-Town too will grace the show and chat with SRK.

The upcoming episode of SRK's chat show Baatein with Badshah will have audiences in splits because of the perfect comic timing of Alia and Shah Rukh. The show aims to uncover the unseen sides of Bollywood divas and this time it surely did.

In one of the segments, SRK expressed his obliviousness to words used in the present generation and especially learned the word "bae" since Alia was attending. He also poked fun at the words and said he does not know of words like YOLO, MOLO, TOLO. Alia was quick to point out that there are no such words like MOLO and TOLO to which SRK quipped saying if they were to be used from now on it would have to be credited to him.

The funny quips also had a super aww-do-rable moment when Alia called SRK her bae and quizzed him on who her "homie" is. SRK was bowled over by this word and Alia had to decode the word and give him options - Siddharth, Varun, Imtiaz.

Shah Rukh chose the right option and revealed who Alia's homie really was. It was none other than SRK's favourite person too- Karan Johar. Alia maybe new to the movies but she has matched her wits and acting chops with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, which makes this episode to watch out for.