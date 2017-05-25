Etihad Airways LOST Ileana D'Cruz's bag that had her PERSONAL items, here's what the actress did next!

Ileana D'VCruz was left devastated and shocked at the lack of concern of the airlines and she lashed out at the airline on social media...

Ileana D'Cruz has been busy in the shooting for her upcoming film Mubarakan in London along with the cast and crew. The London schedule of the movie was wrapped up recently and the first look poster of the film has already been unveiled.

The actress had a lot of fun while shooting for Mubarakan in London and it was time for her to be back. But little did the actress know that when she'll be travelling by an international airlines, she'll end up losing her bag. What actually happened was, the actress was travelling by Etihad Airways and apparently, the airline lost her bad that had her several personal and sentimental items. The actress reached out to them for help but she was left shocked and devastated by their absolute lack of concern.

Disappointed to the core by the irresponsible behaviour of the airlines, Ileana took to her social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram and slammed the airlines, vouching that she will never fly by Etihaad Airways.

She tweeted, "@EtihadAirways loses my bag and after days of asking for help does NOTHING. VERY DISAPPOINTED. Absolutely shocked at the lack of concern!" and posted a sreengrab of her tweet on her Instagram handle, writing along side, "@etihadairways Cannot imagine that an airline with the reputation of being "one of the best in the world" could be so irresponsible and have no concern whatsoever. Shocked, disappointed and devastated. I had so many personal sentimental items that I will never see again thanks to the carelessness of an airline I will never travel by!

#disappointed #etihadairways"

Check out her posts here:

