Dussehra 2017: From Akshay Kumar to Mohanlal, celebs wish for triumph over evil

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Sep 30, 2017, 12:37 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Celebs like Riteish Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni extended their wishes.

As the festive-engulfed country is all set to celebrate Dussehra on Saturday, Bollywood celebs are not missing out the opportunity to wish their fans on Twitter.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates Hindu god Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, and hence, also remembers goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore Dharma.

From Akshay Kumar to Sridevi, b-town stars are spreading happiness and are wishing for prosperity.

