Dussehra 2017: From Akshay Kumar to Mohanlal, celebs wish for triumph over evil

As the festive-engulfed country is all set to celebrate Dussehra on Saturday, Bollywood celebs are not missing out the opportunity to wish their fans on Twitter.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a Hindu festival that celebrates Hindu god Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana and the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, and hence, also remembers goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore Dharma.

From Akshay Kumar to Sridevi, b-town stars are spreading happiness and are wishing for prosperity.

May all your problems burn along with the effigy of Ravana and may you get success in everything you do. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/QJT6Z60kFu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 30, 2017

My prayer this #Dussera - All Durga celebrations become earth friendly. Shakti for all. Evil of apathy conquered. Ma Durga bless us. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 30, 2017

आप सबको दशहरा की शुभकामनाएँ। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2017

Happy Dussehra, everyone. May there be no more tragedies like the Mumbai Stampede yesterday, & may we become a more compassionate society. https://t.co/errAFhBT7S — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) September 30, 2017

"The battle line between good and evil runs through the heart of every man." - Happy Vijayadashami !!! — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 30, 2017

May the light of hope and faith dispel every darkness that crosses your path. Happy Dussehra to all of you. — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) September 30, 2017

Wishing you all a #HappyDussehra!! May the bliss and the beauty of this festival be with you throughout pic.twitter.com/wmf7OmhJqO — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 30, 2017

Wishing everyone a very Happy Dusshera. May this day bring victory, happiness and peace to all. #HappyDussehra — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) September 30, 2017

Happy VijayaDashmi to everyone... stay blessedHappyDussehra — Mugdha Veira Godse (@mugdhagodse267) September 30, 2017

May this Dussehra burn all your worries with Ravana and bring you and your family loads of happiness! A very #HappyDussehra to all of you! pic.twitter.com/BvyFiLTx82 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) September 30, 2017

Saraswathi Namasthubyam Varade Kaamarupine Vidhyarambham Karishyami Sidhir Bhavathu Mesada pic.twitter.com/uxqSTxXO20 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 30, 2017

Make way for the light & keep the darkness away. Wishing each one of you a very happy & blessed Vijaya Dashami :)#HappyDusshera — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 30, 2017