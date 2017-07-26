'Drive' teaser poster: Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer gets a release date!

The teaser poster of the Karan Johar film is out...

Sushant Singh Rajput is currently busy in preparations for his role of an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke. The actor has also been roped in for the Karan Johar film titled Drive, opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is touted to be an official remake of a Hollywood flick of the same name, starring Ryan Gosling.

The first teaser poster of Drive has been unveiled by the makers. It also informs us of the release date of the film. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial will see a Holi 2008 release.

Check out the poster right here:

Though, Sushant has mostly been mum about the film, in a previous interview, Jacqueline had shared, "It’s a fun film, a different kind of action film. It’s interesting. I will definitely be training for action. I am excited about doing this film. Tarun will be directing a film after eight years.”

Watch this space for more updates.