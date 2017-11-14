Dream girl Hema Malini hands over the baton to Deepika Padukone

Among all the contemporties ruling Bollywood, Hema Malini bats for Deepika Padukone.

Padmavati actress recently launched Hema ji's biography at an event where she spoke wonderful things about her. As a token of appreciation, Hema Ji presented the very first copy of her biography to Deepika with a heartful handwritten message which reads, "The content of the book that you graciously launched take on an added meaning as I hand over the baton to you for the glorious contribution of artistic excellence".

Hema Malini had earlier touted Deepika as the new age dream girl. Interesting, the actress who recently marked a debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, played the role of 'dreamy girl' Shanti Priya as she essayed a character inspired by Hema Malini. Both the leading ladies are also known to be the two Bollywood actresses of their respective generations to have spearheaded big budget films.

With Deepika carrying Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus project Padmavati, one of the most expensive films of present times, it was Hema Malini who had delivered Razia Sultan in 1983, a high scale film backed by a women in the titular role.