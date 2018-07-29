DNA Mumbai Anniversary – Ranveer Singh: The unconventional actor

In 2010, a young, potential superstar in the making forayed into Bollywood with Band Baaja Baaraat. The film was a sleeper hit, and he swept the awards for the Best Newcomer, the following year. But when his name was announced at the first awards event, the newbie entered the stage in tears! He was so overwhelmed that he couldn’t speak for a few minutes. Later, in his acceptance speech, he said, “I had always wanted to become an actor and today receiving the award and sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid in front of the entire industry is really surreal.” The youngster we are talking about is none other than Ranveer Singh.

Looking at his emotional state, the witty SRK had said, “Arey tu kyun ro raha hai? Rona toh ab hume chahiye, ab humara kya hoga?” Little did he know, his words would turn out to be prophetic! In a span of eight years, Ranveer has not only had a phenomenal rise to stardom, but in 2016, his Bajirao Mastani and SRK’s Dilwale clashed at the box office and the former stole a march over the Badshah!

How it began

Would you believe, it was Ranbir Kapoor who in a way gave birth to his own rival! The story goes that the Kapoor scion had said no to Band Baajaa Baaraaat and it landed in Ranveer’s lap as YRF was looking for a new face. In an interview, the 33-year-old actor is quoted as saying, “I got a call and I knew this was the opportunity I was waiting for. I kept my face safe and didn’t do modelling or music videos. And then I got a massive launch, essentially for an ‘outsider’, opposite a reasonably recognisable star Anushka Sharma.” And yet, despite its success, it was not all hunky dory for Ranveer. There were insinuations that his father had paid Rs 10 crore to Aditya Chopra to launch him. Though hurt by the allegations then, today the charismatic Ranveer laughs it off saying it’s the worst rumour he’s heard about himself. It’s this irreverent sense of humour and charm that add to his appeal.

Attention grabber

In his 12 films so far, the actor has delivered stellar performances in every outing. As he says, he enjoys the moment and doesn’t get carried away with success or bogged down by failure. From playing the Casanova in Ladies VS Ricky Bahl (2011) to the soft-spoken vintage hero with grey shades in Lootera (2013) to the flamboyant lover in Goliyon Ki Raasleela — Ram Leela (2013), to the man who follows his heart in Dil Dhadakne Do (DDD, 2015) to the courageous Maratha warrior in Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat’s evil Allaudin Khilji, the actor has proved he is bang-on. Even his upcoming movies — Gully Boy, which has him in a rapper avatar, Simmba, in which he plays a corrupt cop and ’83 based on India’s cricket World Cup victory — have already grabbed attention.

Repeat value

What’s also noteworthy about this powerhouse talent is that directors tend to repeat him. After DDD, Zoya Akhtar has collaborated with him again for Gully Boy. When Aditya Chopra, who launched Ranveer in Band Baajaa Baaraat, decided to make his directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus with Befikre he chose Ranveer for the male lead. It was the first time Aditya was working without his favourite Khan, Shah Rukh. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is said to be the most temperamental filmmaker and a hard taskmaster, has worked with Ranveer back-to-back in three films starting with Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. In an interview to this paper, SLB had said, “No other filmmaker understands Ranveer the way I do. Ranveer and I have a great chemistry and understanding. I know how to direct him and I’m aware of his limitations and strengths. I know what to do with him. He’s a very special actor. He has so much energy.”

Then there’s Rohit Shetty who after directing Ranveer in a commercial was so bowled over by his versatility that he cast him in Simmba. In an interview, he said, “I want to do an out-and-out action film with Ranveer because I think, out of the younger lot, he’s one actor who can play a cop or an underworld guy or like in Bajirao Mastani, the father of an eight-year-old son. Out of the whole young lot, he’s the only guy who can pull off all these characters, which few people can understand. He has that versatility, body and structure. He is that one boy out of the younger lot who can pull off any role.” But despite all the praise heaped on him, the effervescent Ranveer humbly says, “I’m blessed to be working with these fine filmmakers in such different genres who are so passionate about the stories that they are telling. If I’ve to give credit to myself, then it’s just that I’ve created my own luck and have worked hard enough to be a recognised actor.”

Brand boy

Not just in cinema, Ranveer is the most sought-after name in the ad world, too. And to think once Karan Johar had expressed his doubts to Aditya about casting Ranveer in BBB saying his face cannot even sell a single poster! Ironically, today he is one of the highest-paid celebs in the ad world. From an inner wear Indian brand to international clothes wear, from noodles to condoms and travel sites, the actor has lent his name for a multitude of products. Like Aamir Khan, his commercials also grab attention for the creative way in which they are shot. It could also be due to the fact that the actor has an advertising background having worked as a copywriter with advertising agencies Ogilvy & Mather and JWT before entering films.

High on energy

If there’s one thing that personifies Ranveer, it’s his indefatigable energy — once he even shot continuously for 24 hours with little or no sleep! Boisterous and fun-loving he is also the first to promote his fellow actors’ films and take up challenges on social media. Known to walk around with his boombox, the man just broke into a dance in the middle of a bustling Mumbai street when Hrithik Roshan had put up a dare for his film, Bang Bang! Little wonder then, he is endearingly called the master of antics. Besides his acting prowess and antics, it’s his quirky fashion sense that makes Ranveer stand out from his peers. With his zany outfits coupled with his eclectic film choices, Ranveer is one-of-a-kind in an industry that more often than not follows norms.

THE FASHION HOOLIGAN

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has emerged to be the ultimate style paradox, who’s broken prevalent style conventions and rewritten sartorial codes with a charming impunity. He’s worn PJs to a black tie event, worn shocking neon hues from head to toe at the airport, he once wore a suit with a pair of Kolhapuris and has never shied away from ODing on gold accessories or even stealing Super Mario’s outfit. His style is a cornucopia of a dandy after a drunken night to a rockstar on steroids to a hipster thumbing his nose at the so-called ‘style rules’. Making something ridiculous into effortlessly cool has been his forte. Even as he promoted Bajirao Mastani, he was seen rocking country-inspired Rohit Bal ensembles like a pro and without making it appear too costumey. Besides, he also channelled his inner Kanye West in his leather jackets and hats. Bravo for making hipster style mainstream!