DNA Mumbai Anniversary – Karan Johar: The jack who has mastered all trades!

There’s a rare quality in Karan Johar. He speaks straight from the heart, is unabashedly untwisted and still manages to maintain friendships in the times of air kisses. He is also unmindful of his achievements, and doesn’t let them get to his head. “I don’t take myself seriously,” he told us earlier this year. He is a jack of all trades and masters them all — director, producer, chat show host, and RJ. But apart from the awe that he inspires, his films would evoke nostalgia in any ’90s kid who’s a Bollywood romantic movies buff.

Setting up an empire

When the mantle of Dharma Productions was passed on to Karan after his father Yash Johar’s demise, he established a banner that every actor today wants to be a part of. From big commercial movies with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others to unconventional films like Bombay Talkies and the recent Lust Stories, Karan has done it all masterfully in one-and-a-half odd decade.

Director par excellence

Although Karan doesn’t often wear the director’s hat, when he does, people eagerly wait to watch the flick. The young filmmaker has a firm grip on love, life and relationships — subjects that he self-admittedly specialises in. From romance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), family drama in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), the tragic tale of Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), mature and intense Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) to unreciprocated love in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM 2016), there’s always a new facet of relationships that he portrays on screen. It’s been two years since he last helmed a film, and Karan is gearing up for another passion project. He revealed to DNA in an interview dated May 25, 2018, “I am excited that I have finalised the script for my next directorial venture that should roll next year.”

Launching new talents

Other than bankrolling projects, KJo also launches new faces each year — whether Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student Of The Year (SOTY) six years ago, Ishaan and his latest find Janhvi in Dhadak or Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the SOTY sequel. Not just actors, a number of ADs under his banner are now steering films — Shashank Khaitan (the Dulhania series and Dhadak), Punit Malhotra (I Hate Luv Storys, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and SOTY 2), Abhishek Varman (2 States and Kalank) and Shakun Batra (Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons). The latest name is Raj Mehta, who will soon direct a project toplined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar.

A spirited chat show host

Did you know that before the launch of Koffee With Karan, Shah Rukh and Farah Khan thought it was a terrible idea and KJo would make a fool of himself? But five seasons down, it’s one of the most-watched chat shows on TV and digital platforms. Karan, being a friend to the celebrity guests, gets the juicy gossip that grabs headlines. The sixth edition of the show is expected to roll out in a few months and the maverick will once again do what he does best.

Reality TV favourite

Besides his chat show, Karan has proved to be a bankable name for reality TV as well. His good friend Kareena once said on his show two years ago, “Karan is there on all channels, all shows. You change the channel and he’s there.” Bringing in a generous dose of quirk and humour, KJo is best being himself as a judge, chat show host or even that of a live event. On his small-screen outings like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, Dil Hai Hindustani and India’s Next Superstars, he brings panache to the floor.

In front of the camera

You will remember the filmmaker as the kid in Doordarshan’s Indradhanush (1989). Then, he played SRK’s friend in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), only on BFF Aditya Chopra’s insistence. Though he soon realised he was made to stay behind the cameras, he returned to the silver screen as the antagonist in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet (2015). He also had a short role in Welcome To New York this year, where he was seen in a double role.

An author

Karan bared his soul in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy. From his tryst with love and sex to his fights, friendships and films, there was no stopping the Johar boy from telling it all. The boldest (and bravest) revelation was about his sexual orientation, without caring about acceptability. He proved to be someone to be looked up to, for those grappling with confusion and dilemma of coming out.

A single parent

Karan Johar with his daughter Roohi

Last year, Karan welcomed his twins, Roohi and Yash, who were born through surrogacy. As a single parent, he once again managed to set an example. He had told us about managing his roles as a father and filmmaker, “Between mum and me, we are perfectly coordinated to co-parent Roohi and Yash.” He had a nursery built in his office for them, so he could spend more time with his babies. “I made it so that even when I’m working they feel at home and are comfortable. It’s also a way of keeping them close to me,” he had said.

MR MAXIMALIST

Style maven, fashion influencer and just downright charismatic — Karan Johar has the most envy-inducing closet in B-Town. There was a time when men’s idea of shine was merely accessories like sneakers and backpacks, but today if men aren’t shying away from rocking head-to-toe sheen then it’s thanks to icons like Karan. Mr Johar rocks his spikey Christian Louboutin shoes like no one does. His custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla-embroidered pieces and Gucci’s eccentric offerings aren’t for the faint-hearted, mind you! He’s defined and refined the idea of maximalism which is the most powerful trend of our times. Kudos to the filmmaker for rocking some of the daring pieces and owning them fearlessly.