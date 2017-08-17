Distributors and exhibitors want Shah Rukh Khan to refund money post Jab Harry Met Sejal's debacle at box office?

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali film Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to live up to the expectations at the box office. The movie, which was anticipated to churn out great numbers, failed miserably, despite earnest performances from the lead cast. Now, word had it that the exhibitors and distributors want Shah Rukh to refund them the money they've lost.

Sometime back, when Salman Khan's much anticipated Eid release Tubelight failed to light up the box office, the actor had reportedly, reimbursed the losses incurred by the exhibitors and the distributors.

Now, as per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the distributors and exhibitors have apparently sent an SOS message to Shah Rukh, asking him to follow the footsteps of Salman. They've asked for a refund of their money for the backbreaking losses as SRK made good profit from the pre-sale of the all India rights of the film to NH Studioz, the satellite, music and digital rights of JHMS.

Will Shah Rukh Khan follow suit? Watch this space for more...